John Cusack rips DNC night 4 as ‘celebrity-filled reality TV convention’: ‘It’s all showbiz’

“Do ya think anyone at dnc entertained the idea – in removing a s—tty reality tv star President – Ya might want to avoid presenting a slightly less s—ty -but unmistakable Campy kitsch and yes s—tty celebrity filled reality tv convention – This might not be a good idea ?” Cusack tweeted as the final night of the convention was wrapping up.

“It’s all showbiz- all the time. RIP America,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Viewers of the DNC’s final night watched as former former “Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the mic on Thursday to blast Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. She grilled the current administration by admitting she planned to “vote by mail” in the same manner of “Vice President ‘Poontz’ and President Trump himself,” in reference to the tension over mail-in ballots.

As the other celebrity emcees before her, the former “Seinfeld” urged viewers to text the number 30330.

“That would be the president’s golf score if he…