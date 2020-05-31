John Cusack claims Chicago police ‘came at me with batons’ during protests

John Cusack claims police got here at him with batons and struck his bicycle during protests in Chicago on Saturday night.

The actor shared an eight-second video to his Twitter account documenting an altercation with police in his hometown of Chicago. The shaky video captured audio footage of somebody yelling “Get the f*** out of here!” alongside with hanging sounds, which Cusack mentioned was the noise of their batons hitting his bicycle.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike,” Cusack wrote on Twitter, alongside with the video. “Ahhm here’s the audio.”

— John Cusack (@johncusack) May 31, 2020

Later, he posted extra video of police officers alongside what regarded like a burning car within the distance. “These were some of the peace officers,” mentioned Cusack. “Who gently tuned up my bike with their batons.”

Calling it “fear and loathing in the streets,” Cusack mentioned he noticed 15 to 20 smashed storefronts, and went on to put up a sequence of photographs exhibiting the devastation.

“It’s nasty as f*** out there. Everyone is on edge things burning, open looting… ” he tweeted. When good friend Alex Winter instructed him to remain protected, Cusack replied, “It’s bad in Chicago … people are enraged — now anarchy and looting widespread — I guess America is getting great again real fast.”

Before heading house, Cusack shared a message encouraging individuals to remain protected.

“I hope people try to stay safe,” he mentioned. “It’s truly terrible out there — but that’s what I saw today.”

Protests happened throughout America this weekend on account of the dying of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. On Friday, former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree homicide and second-degree manslaughter, the New York Times reported.

Cusack was not the one celeb concerned in an altercation with police. Kendrick Sampson, an actor on the HBO sequence Insecure, was hit by rubber bullets at a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, Variety reported. While broadcasting stay on his Instagram account to indicate his perspective of occasions, Sampson might concurrently be noticed on a CNN broadcast getting hit by a police baton.

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” Sampson mentioned within the Instagram Live video.

Several celebrities, starting from Oprah Winfrey and Amy Schumer to Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, have spoken out concerning the dying of George Floyd.

When reached by Yahoo for remark, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department commented, “officially, we don’t have any information related to that.” Yahoo additionally reached out to a consultant for Cusack, however didn’t obtain a reply by the point of publication.

