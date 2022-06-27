This weekend, in response to the Supreme Court‘s shocking abortion decision, John Cornyn, a Republican senator, faced harsh backlash for quoting a historic racial segregation verdict.

As previously reported, in a message posted on social media on Friday, former US President Barack Obama addressed the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Obama claimed that the Supreme Court had “reversed nearly 50 years of precedent” and “relegated the most intimately conscious choice anyone can make to the desires of politicians and ideologues.”

John Cornyn Compared Reversing Roe v. Wade To Racial Segregation

The Supreme Court attacked the fundamental liberties of millions of Americans by overturning over 50 years of precedent and subjecting the most profoundly personal choice someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas tweeted in response to Obama’s comments, “Now do Plessy v. Ferguson/Brown v. Board of Education.”

In 1954, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka that state-level rules governing public school segregation were unconstitutional. Notably, the result signaled a partial overturning of the court’s Plessy v. Ferguson precedent from 1896. On Saturday, Cornyn’s remark drew intense criticism, with the Texas Republican being referred to as “racist” and “a [irredeemable] piece of excrement.” See more of the conversation that followed below.

The first tweet was quickly followed up by one from John Cornyn, who added, “Thank heavens certain SCOTUS decisions are overridden.” The Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, allowing many states to outlaw abortion. President Biden warned that the “health and life of women in this country are now at stake” in remarks given from Cross Hall in response to this assault on reproductive rights.