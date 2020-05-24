John Cena May Be Secret Donor to Shad Gaspard’s GoFundMe

Someone donated $40,000 to the household of the late WWE star Shad Gaspard … and it is wanting like the key donor is none apart from John Cena.

The household created a GoFundMe account for funeral and different bills … this after Shad tragically died final weekend off the Venice Beach shore. Lifeguard swam out to rescue Shad however he implored them to get his 10-year-old son first. They did, however once they got here again Shad was gone — swept out to see. His physique was discovered three days later.

Someone pledged a whopping $40,000. As for who, the particular person’s identification was recorded as “CTC RIP.”

Now the clues … CTC — Cryme Tyme Cenation — was a wrestling tag staff comprised of Cena, Shad and JTG again in 2008. Cryme Tyme had existed earlier than, however Cene joined — although just for a short while. He suffered an injured early on and ended up dropping out, leaving Shad and JTG to proceed their insanely common tag staff.

We’re additionally informed John and was extraordinarily shut to Shad and had commented to varied individuals final week he wished to do one thing for the household.

Now try the picture John simply posted … a automobile with the letter CTC emblazoned on the smashed whip. It appears like Cena and Shad are spray portray the automobile. The pic is clearly from a match … you see followers throughout.