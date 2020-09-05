John Catlin leads Martin Kaymer by two at Valderrama

SOTOGRANDE, Spain–American golf enthusiast John Catlin will take a two- shot lead into the last round of the Andalucia Masters.

Overnight leader Catlin carded two birdies and 3 bogeys in a 3rd round 1-over 72 on Saturday, with Martin Kaymer (69) in 2nd location.

Jamie Donaldson ( 73) and Lorenzo Gagli (71) are both 3 strokes behind Catlin at Valderrama, the infamously hard 1997 Ryder Cup location.

Full- field ratings from the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters

The 29-year-old Catlin is going for his very first European Tour win after having actually won 4 on the Asian Tour.

“It’s really tough to win, it does not matter what trip you’re on,” Catlin stated.”Having that winning experience offers me a great deal of self-confidence so I’m going head out, provide it my all and see where whatever lands.”

For Kaymer, a two- time significant winner, this competition has additional significance.

“Winning in Valderrama was constantly among my objectives, among my dreams,” Kaymer stated.”To win here would be something really unique.”