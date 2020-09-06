John Catlin first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama

SOTOGRANDE, Spain – John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama on Sunday, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn’t make a birdie in his 4-over 75 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters.

Catlin won for the first time on the European Tour and denied Martin Kaymer another chance to end a six-year drought.

Kaymer, who now has gone 156 events since his last victory in the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, twice had birdie putts inside 10 feet to take the lead. He missed them both on the 16th and 17th holes, and they proved costly.

Catlin made a superb up-and-down from behind the 17th green, leaving them tied heading to the 18th hole.

Catlin was in the fairway and played a fade around the cork trees to the back of the green, setting up a lengthy two-putt for his par. Kaymer from the right rough went into the right bunker and hit his 25-yard sand shot just through the green. His chip to force a playoff stopped next to the hole and he had to settle for a 74.

Catlin now a Euro Tour winner: ‘Nerves were going nuts’

Kaymer also finished one shot behind last week at The Belfry, another former Ryder Cup course.

Catlin, who grew up in Sacramento, California, and played at New…