John C. Calhoun: NFL stars call on Clemson University to sever all ties with slave-owning former US vice president

Clemson University was constructed on the plantation of former Vice President Calhoun. Known for defending slavery and proudly owning about 80 slaves himself
, Calhoun has turn out to be a controversial identify on Clemson’s campus, the place it’s featured all through, notably because the identify of the college’s Honors College.
And many have had sufficient.
Last week, a Clemson pupil started a Change.org petition
calling on the renaming of the Calhoun Honors College, which has already garnered over 12,500 signatures.
And on Monday, DeAndre Hopkins, a large receiver for the Arizona Cardinals, condemned the his alma mater on Instagram
for persevering with to honor Calhoun’s identify — writing that it is without doubt one of the causes he does not point out Clemson earlier than NFL video games.
“I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it,” he wrote. “I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from.”
Deshaun Watson, additionally a graduate of Clemson, joined Hopkins on Twitter
, saying Calhoun’s identify ought to be faraway from any property and programming.
“Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way,” he wrote.
The debate round Calhoun’s presence on Clemson’s campus will not be a brand new one. But it has been revived as discussions round race and the legacy of slavery have risen after the loss of life of George Floyd while in custody of four Minneapolis police officers
.
The description of the petition says Calhoun “exemplifies institutional racism and white supremacy,” for his function in advocating for slavery.
In an announcement to CNN, Vice President for University Relations Mark Land stated the college is conscious of the present petition and “respects the views of those bringing the issue forward in this manner.”
“The University continues to engage in how best to build on our recent initiatives designed to make Clemson a place where all our students, employees and guests feel welcome at all times. This issue will be part of that effort,” the assertion learn.
Clemson University will not be the one school to come beneath scrutiny in recent times.
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill introduced in 2018 it might change the plaques
honoring William R. Kenan Sr. on Kenan Memorial Stadium to honor his son, William R. Kenan Jr., who made the present.
Kenan Sr. played a role
within the Wilmington Race Riots of 1898
, when a gaggle of white militia rose up in a coup, terrorizing and killing black residents and enterprise homeowners, in accordance to the UNC’s Daily Tar Heel student-run newspaper.
