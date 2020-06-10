John C. Calhoun: NFL stars call on Clemson University to sever all ties with slave-owning former US vice president

And many have had sufficient.

“I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it,” he wrote. “I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from.”

Deshaun Watson, additionally a graduate of Clemson, joined Hopkins on Twitter , saying Calhoun’s identify ought to be faraway from any property and programming.

“Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way,” he wrote.

The debate round Calhoun’s presence on Clemson’s campus will not be a brand new one. But it has been revived as discussions round race and the legacy of slavery have risen after the loss of life of George Floyd while in custody of four Minneapolis police officers

The description of the petition says Calhoun “exemplifies institutional racism and white supremacy,” for his function in advocating for slavery.

In an announcement to CNN, Vice President for University Relations Mark Land stated the college is conscious of the present petition and “respects the views of those bringing the issue forward in this manner.”

“The University continues to engage in how best to build on our recent initiatives designed to make Clemson a place where all our students, employees and guests feel welcome at all times. This issue will be part of that effort,” the assertion learn.

