John Boyega SLAMS Disney For Sidelining His Star Wars Character & Giving ‘All The Nuance’ To His White Co-Stars!

John Boyega isn’t pleased with how his character was dealt with in the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

The star made the vibrant relocation of blasting Disney for sidelining his character Finn throughout 3 movies in the smash hit franchise, declaring that manufacturers conserved “all the nuance” for his white co-stars Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley

As fans understand, the 28-year-old played a Stormtrooper turned resistance fighter in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise ofSkywalker He was included in lots of trailers, and front and center on numerous posters, however the star seems like the studio marketed his character as being “much more important” in the story than he in fact was.

The discovery was made in an interview for the October problem of British GQ publication. Boyega started:

“You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything.”

Specifically, the British star didn’t like that his white co-stars were apparently offered a lot more abundant, complicated characters in relation to himself or Vietnamese American starlet Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose Tico in the last 2 movies.

The star continued: