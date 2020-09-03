John Boyega rips Disney for relegating role of Black ‘Star Wars’ character: ‘Let’s be honest’

“What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side,” Boyega told the magazine of his role as Finn, who appeared to be forging a longstanding relationship with the franchise until his character’s screen time was diminished considerably.

“It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up,” he added.

The 28-year-old spoke to his time filming three “Star Wars” movies that felt like a dwindling stock when his role was all the rage in “The Force Awakens,” but then his usage fell off a cliff in subsequent installments “The Last Jedi” in 2017 and “The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019 – a trend that he didn’t see with co-stars Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley.

“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what…