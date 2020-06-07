John Boyega addresses ‘love and support’ in first post since powerful Black Lives Matter speech: ‘I know you’re all thinking, what’s next?’

John Boyega has addressed the overwhelming response to his powerful Black Lives Matter protest speech, saying that “nothing [he has] done is for praise or enough in the grand scheme of things”.

The actor received mass support after delivering a tearful speech in Hyde Park on Wednesday (3 June), which referenced police involvement in the deaths of George Floyd, Sandra Bland and Trayvon Martin in the US, along with the death of Stephen Lawrence in the united kingdom.

Industry figures, including actor-directors Jordan Peele, Oliva Wilde and Elizabeth Banks, began tweeting their support for the Star Wars actor after he told the crowd: “I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*** that.”





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Read Boyega’s first Instagram post since the impassioned speech below:

“I want to thank you all for the love and support you have shared over the last few days, although nothing I have done is for praise, or is truly even enough, in the grand scheme of things.”

Watch more

“This can be an intense time for our community, and it is important is for people to maintain momentum and maybe not lose sight of how critical it really is to pursue long term solutions and commitments, for the sake of our generation, and the next.

“Our individual pursuits of success and belonging remain, nevertheless now more than ever, it’s important to make use of this movement as fuel to inspire new ways of thinking, building, and growing, together. I believe any great movement starts with a renewal of your head.

“I know you’re all thinking, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Because I’m thinking the exact same s***! Conversations about black businesses, ownership and support are happening, and I’ll continue to have these conversations with the total intention of birthing a few ideas that are sustainable and tangible. Let’s increase our knowledge! I’m excited to see an awakening happening in all folks!

“I’ll continue to use my platform to fight the injustices and inequalities in our community, no real matter what. Nonetheless, one man can’t do it alone – I want you, and we need one another! We need everyone, across industries, socio-economic backgrounds, countries, to unite with a shared goal of REAL change.





“Before the pandemic hit, I visited a couple of schools in Southwark, to talk about my journey and to seriously understand the minds and needs of our next generation. It was eye opening and inspiring to express the least, and I anticipate continuing this work, and contributing more, once it really is safe to take action. I urge the black men of our community, my peers, to do the exact same. Connecting with your kids and motivating them towards the next that is stronger and brighter, is urgent, and necessary.

“In the meantime, let’s work on clearing the runway for them, so they can take off, and fly. Love everyone, and stay safe x.”