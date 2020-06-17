John Bolton’s book will say Trump offered to halt criminal probes as ‘personal favors to dictators’

John Bolton’s bombshell memoir contains new cases of alleged misconduct by President Trump – including agreeing to back away criminal probes as ‘personal favors’ to certain dictators.

The book also includes a declare that Trump pleaded with Chinese President Xi Jinping to boost U.S. food purchases, describing it with regards to his own election. Trump regularly touts a deal to pause the China trade war as one of his chief accomplishments.

A new book excerpt obtained by the New York Times contains the claim about the criminal probes. Bolton writes that in cases involving China and Turkey, Trump was willing to ‘in effect, give personal favors to dictators that he liked.’

‘The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as an easy method of life, which we couldn’t accept,’ Bolton writes.

According to a February report, Attorney General Bill Barr tried to block U.S. prosecution of a Turkish bank after Turkey’s president Recep Erdogan asked Trump about it. Barr personally got involved to take to to stop the prosecution of Halkbank, according to a CNN report.

In the case of China, Bolton describes Trump as begging the leader, with whom that he regularly touts his good relationship. Trump was ‘pleading with Xi to ensure that he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,’ according to the book.

China agreed to billions in purchases of U.S. agriculture product to end the trade war that began when Trump slapped on tariffs to protest China trade practices.

Trump implored Xi during a one-on-one meeting during their summit in Osaka, according to Bolton.

Bolton’s new book is titled ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ and has already climbed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list. The Justice Department on Tuesday sued to try to stop publication, claiming Bolton was in breach of contract of his nondisclosure agreements.

Bolton describes Trump’s meting with Xi, but says he need to do so without benefit of his notes, due to a clash with the government throughout a security review.

Xi complained about China critics in the U.S., and Trump immediately assumed he meant Demorats, according to still another excerpt that appeared in the Washington Post.

‘He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,’ according to Bolton.

‘He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I’d print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.

Trump cast the offer as a breakthrough when he described it from Osaka.

‘For enough time being we won’t be lifting tariffs on China,’ Trump told reporters. ‘We will work with China. They ‘re going to negotiate and start extra cash.’

‘Cooperation and dialogue are much better than friction and confrontation,’ said Xi, prompting Trump to say: ‘It could be historic if we can execute a fair trade deal.’

China had imposed retaliatory tariffs in a manner that maximized pressure by emphasizing key farm states including Iowa. When the ‘Phase One’ deal was finally inked in January with this year, China agreed to buy $12.5 billion in additional U.S. agriculture services and products.

In another episode, Bolton writes, Russian President in May last year compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Hillary Clinton in a gambit to win Trump over. The U.S. recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader amid protests to the rule of Nicolas Maduro.

Bolton called it a ‘brilliant display of Soviet style proganda’ to boost Maduro that ‘largely persuaded Trump.’

Trump did not know that Finland is not element of Russia, according to the book.

According to an excerpt in the Wall Street Journal, Trump told Xi: ‘You’re the greatest Chinese leader in 300 years.’ Then later, in a nation that still reveres Mao Tse Tung, Trump called him ‘the greatest leader in Chinese history.’

One passage depicts Trump showing contempt for a persecuted religious minority that U.S. policy seeks to protect by calling out repression of mostly Muslim Uighurs.’

‘Trump asked me at the 2018 White House Christmas dinner why we were considering sanctioning China over its treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim people who live primarily in China’s northwest Xinjiang Province,’ Bolton writes.

‘At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why that he was fundamentally building concentration camps in Xinjiang,’ that he continued.

‘According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do. The National Security Council’s top Asia staffer, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something much the same during his November 2017 trip to China.’