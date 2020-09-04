John Bolton’s Book Refutes Claims In Anonymously Sourced Atlantic Hit Piece Against Trump

An not likely source has actually emerged in assisting to eliminate claims made in an anti-Trump hit piece released by the Atlantic Thursday night– John Bolton.

The Atlantic released a ‘story’ that would have been dismissed in the majority of outlets with any stability due to a major absence of accurate details. In it, they pointed out confidential sources declaring President Trump described America’s fallen soldier heroes as “suckers” and “losers.”

If you check out the piece, it seems like something composed by an individual who was captured shrieking and weeping beyond Trump’s inauguration years earlier, if they had actually been asked to picture what the President resembles behind the scenes.

In addition to the abovementioned stunning assertions, the Atlantic column starts with a claim that the President did not wish to check out the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, since “his hair would become disheveled in the rain” which “he did not believe it important to honor American war dead.”

The piece points out 4 anonymous, faceless, confidential sources.

“It’s a total lie; it’s fake news,” he informed press reporters. “It’s a disgrace, and frankly its a disgrace to your profession.”