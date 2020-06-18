John Bolton’s betrayed his country (opinion)

By his own belated admission, Bolton directly witnessed not one but multiple acts that could have now been cited in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. But Bolton did nothing about it while that he held a powerful post in the Trump administration. And he stayed quiet and took cover
when Congress and the nation pleaded with him to speak out through the impeachment process. Yet since he has entered book promo mode, Bolton suddenly has summoned the spine he was sorely missing when it would have made a real difference.
Bolton had ample opportunity
to speak up throughout the monthslong impeachment of Trump on the Ukraine scandal. House investigators first asked that he seem to give voluntary testimony; Bolton was a no-show. Bolton then retained counsel, who requested a subpoena and promised to attend the courts for adjudication.
Investigators decided not to issue a subpoena and spend months bogged down in court. Bolton later claimed he would testify in the Senate, if subpoenaed. But Senate Republicans — most probably fearful of what Bolton might say — voted not to hear
any witnesses at all.
Let’s be clear: Throughout the legal and political machinations, Bolton remained entirely absolve to speak out publicly. But he made a decision to remain quiet — as yet.
And his testimony, as it happens, would have gone right to one’s heart of the problem. According to the New York Times, Bolton now belatedly reveals
in his book that Trump explicitly conditioned foreign aid to Ukraine on investigations of his political opponents. Trump’s defenders over and over claimed
there is no “firsthand evidence” of a quid pro quo. Bolton’s testimony could have established that.
Worse, Bolton now tells the planet that he witnessed (and apparently decided to do nothing about) not just one impeachable act, but a few. Showing an amazing lack of self-awareness, he criticizes House investigators for committing “impeachment malpractice” by failing to discover these critical facts. But how, exactly, should investigators have discovered these records when the key witness — Bolton himself — played games and refused to talk?
Even more troubling, Bolton now details Trump’s active solicitation of election assistance from Chinese President Xi Jinping
. Bolton proclaims that “I saw these developments as a threat to U.S. strategic interests and to our friends and allies.”
Bolton now writes that Trump engaged in “a pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency. “
Yet Bolton did nothing and said nothing until now, as he tries to goose his book sales.
Bolton proclaims
that Trump engaged in behavior that “looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept.” But apparently, Bolton was positively fine with accepting it. He saw this pattern of obstruction of justice as it happened, and that he curled up in a ball before dust settled and his book hit the shelves.
Bolton could have changed the length of history. Instead, he will decrease in a footnote being an enabler of corruption, a model of cowardice and an opportunist who put self above country.
