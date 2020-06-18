John Bolton’s betrayed his country (opinion)

Let’s be clear: Throughout the legal and political machinations, Bolton remained entirely absolve to speak out publicly. But he made a decision to remain quiet — as yet.

And his testimony, as it happens, would have gone right to one’s heart of the problem. According to the New York Times, Bolton now belatedly reveals in his book that Trump explicitly conditioned foreign aid to Ukraine on investigations of his political opponents. Trump’s defenders over and over claimed there is no “firsthand evidence” of a quid pro quo. Bolton’s testimony could have established that.

Worse, Bolton now tells the planet that he witnessed (and apparently decided to do nothing about) not just one impeachable act, but a few. Showing an amazing lack of self-awareness, he criticizes House investigators for committing “impeachment malpractice” by failing to discover these critical facts. But how, exactly, should investigators have discovered these records when the key witness — Bolton himself — played games and refused to talk?

Bolton now writes that Trump engaged in “a pattern of fundamentally unacceptable behavior that eroded the very legitimacy of the presidency. “

Yet Bolton did nothing and said nothing until now, as he tries to goose his book sales.

Bolton proclaims that Trump engaged in behavior that “looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept.” But apparently, Bolton was positively fine with accepting it. He saw this pattern of obstruction of justice as it happened, and that he curled up in a ball before dust settled and his book hit the shelves.

Bolton could have changed the length of history. Instead, he will decrease in a footnote being an enabler of corruption, a model of cowardice and an opportunist who put self above country.