John Bolton wants to ‘clock the amount of time’ Trump spends watching TV versus in the Oval Office

John Bolton suggested Sunday morning that Donald Trump pays more attention to tv than his advisers, claiming he would be interested to see a statistic on how enough time the president spends in the Oval Office compared to watching television.

‘I believe if you could clock the amount of time spent actually in the Oval Office versus the amount of time he spends in only a little dining room off the Oval Office with the cable news networks, one form or still another, on – it would be a really interesting statistic,’ Bolton told CBS News’ Face the Nation.

Trump’s former national security adviser was asked whether the president’s thinking is shaped more with what he watches in the media or by his aides and advisers.

‘I think it’s a combination of tv and listening to people outside of the government that he trusts for one reason or still another,’ Bolton told CBS host Margaret Brennan.

Trump frequently spends his morning tweeting about what is said and featured on Fox News’ Fox & Friends along with other morning news shows.

He also tweets and expresses his ire in other ways toward networks and newspapers that he calls ‘fake news,’ including CNN, the Washington Post, New York Times and MSNBC.

The former national security adviser served in Trump’s administration from April 2018 to September 2019, and Trump continuously asserts he fired Bolton.

The president and Bolton often aired their differences in opinion regarding national security and how to engage in foreign affairs, and Trump often points to an April 2018 comment from Bolton where he said the U.S. should pursue a ‘Libya model’ when coping with North Korea.

Trump told Fox News it had been ‘one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on tv.’

Bolton says that he stand by his comments.

‘I do not think I could be clearer in talking about the Libya model of 2003-2004, we had an obvious strategic decision for Muammar Qaddafi to give up Libya’s nuclear weapons program, we’ve never had that from North Korea,’ Bolton told Brenner.

‘One day the president will learn only a little history and we’ll be better because of it,’ that he added.

Bolton, who insists that he resigned, has launched himself back into media relevance as he released a book last month about his 17 months in Trump’s administration.

‘The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir’ included a plethora of revelations about Trump’s thinking and his interaction with world leaders as Bolton accompanied him on a few international trips.

Democrats and Republicans have bashed Bolton for releasing the book, claiming he must have revealed that information when the House Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Bolton.