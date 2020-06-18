John Bolton: Ten biggest claims in his Donald Trump book

Image copyright

John Bolton is the latest former US official to create about life in the Trump administration





The presidency of Donald Trump has generated an extended reading list, but the latest offering from former National Security Adviser John Bolton has attracted more attention than most, given the author’s high-ranking status and the nature of his claims.

His work – The Room Where It Happened – portrays a president ignorant of basic geopolitical facts and whose decisions were usually driven with a desire for re-election.

Critics of Mr Trump have asked why Mr Bolton didn’t speak up during impeachment hearings, whilst the president himself has called his former top adviser on security matters “incompetent” and a “boring old fool”.

The White House is trying to prevent the book’s release, but US media have obtained advance copies and also have started publishing details from this. Here are some of the most eye-catching allegations.

1. Trump wanted help from China to win re-election…

In the book, Mr Bolton describes a meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a G20 meeting in Japan last year.

The US president “stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming US presidential election [in 2020], alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Mr Bolton writes.

“He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.”

Agriculture is amongst the major industries in the Midwest American states that helped propel Mr Trump to victory in the 2016 election.

2. … and said building internment camps was the ‘right thing to do’

China’s treatment of the Uighurs and other ethic minorities has had international condemnation, with in regards to a million people thought to have already been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region.

On Wednesday President Trump authorised sanctions against Chinese officials involved in the mass incarceration, prompting an angry response from China.

President Trump has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping while also being embroiled in a trade war with him





But in Mr Bolton’s book, when Mr Xi defended building the camps, the united states president suggested he approved of China’s actions.

“According to our interpreter,” Mr Bolton wrote, “Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.”

3. Trump offered ‘personal favours to dictators’

The Chinese leader isn’t the only authoritarian Mr Bolton accuses the president of pandering to.

Mr Trump was ready to intervene in criminal investigations “to, in effect, give personal favours to dictators he liked,” Mr Bolton wrote.

According to the book Mr Trump offered help Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 in a US investigation right into a Turkish company over potential violations of Iranian sanctions.

The US president is said to have agreed to “take care of things” and that the prosecutors involved were “Obama people”.

4. The Democrats should have gone further with impeachment efforts

In the book, Mr Bolton backs up Democrats’ allegations that President Trump wished to withhold military aid to Ukraine to pressure its government in to investigating his rival Joe Biden. The claim sparked impeachment efforts against Mr Trump.

However, Mr Bolton criticises the Democrats in his book, saying they committed “impeachment malpractice” by just concentrating on Ukraine. He argues when they had broadened the investigation more Americans would have been persuaded that President Trump had committed the “high crimes and misdemeanours” necessary to be removed from office.

Mr Bolton does not say if the brand new allegations that he makes are impeachable offences.

He declined to testify in the procedure when it had been in the House of Representatives late last year, then was blocked from appearing in the Senate by Republicans.

5. Trump suggested he wished to serve a lot more than two terms

More now on President Trump’s conversations with Xi Jinping. Mr Bolton says Mr Trump told China’s leader that Americans were keen for him to help make the constitutional changes needed for him to serve more than two terms.

“One highlight came when Xi said he wanted to work with Trump for six more years, and Trump replied that people were saying that the two-term constitutional limit on presidents should be repealed for him,” he wrote in an extract published by the Wall Street Journal.

“Xi said the US had too many elections, because he didn’t want to switch away from Trump, who nodded approvingly.”

6. Trump didn’t know the UK was a nuclear power…

Britain was the next country following the US and the Soviet Union to try an atomic device, in 1952. But that the united kingdom is area of the small club of nuclear-armed states has been news to President Trump.

One extract told of a 2018 meeting with then UK Prime Minister Theresa May in which the state referred to Britain as a nuclear power.

Mr Trump is thought to have replied: “Oh, are you a nuclear power?”

The remark, Mr Bolton said, “was not intended as a joke”.

Donald Trump ‘unaware UK was nuclear power’, says former aide

7. … or if Finland was part of Russia

Mr Bolton says there were other gaps in President Trump’s knowledge.

Before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital Helsinki, he could be said to have asked if Finland was “kind of a satellite of Russia”.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



President Trump met Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Helsinki





According to Mr Bolton, intelligence briefings are not “terribly useful” since during a lot of them “he spoke at greater length than the briefers, often on matters completely unrelated to the subjects at hand”.

8. He was very near actually quitting Nato

President Trump has been a persistent critic of the Nato military bloc, calling on other members to improve their spending.

Despite this the US remains a member, but Mr Bolton says that at a 2018 Nato summit Mr Trump had decided to quit.

“We will walk out, and never defend those people who have not [paid],” the president said, according to Mr Bolton.

9. Invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’

One of the major foreign policy headaches for the Trump administration has been Venezuela, with the US a staunch opponent of its President Nicolás Maduro.

In discussions on the matter, President Trump said it would be “cool” to invade Venezuela, and that the South American nation was “really part of the United States”.

Mr Bolton writes that in a May 2019 telephone call Russian President Vladimir Putin pulled off a “brilliant display of Soviet-style propaganda” by likening Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, which “largely persuaded Trump”.

Mr Putin’s objective was to defend his ally President Maduro, Mr Bolton writes. In 2018, Mr Trump labelled the leftist Mr Maduro a dictator and imposed sanctions, but that he clung to power.

In an interview with ABC News to be broadcast in full this Sunday, Mr Bolton says of Mr Trump: “I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle.”

10. Even allies ridiculed him

Mr Bolton’s book contains a few examples of White House officials mocking President Trump.

He describes a dysfunctional White House, one in which meetings resembled “food fights” as opposed to considered efforts at policy-making.

When that he arrived at the White House, the then chief of staff John Kelly warned him, “this is a bad place to work, as you will find out”.

Even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, considered a loyalist, is said to have written an email describing the president as “full of shit”.