“The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” is scheduled to be released on June 23, and, as of now, the White House has not formally signed off on it, the origin said. Bolton has already scheduled network interviews to promote the book, a separate source told CNN. A spokesperson for Bolton declined to comment.

News of Bolton’s plans to progress follow numerous delays as his solicitors have been embroiled in a battle with the White House over the contents. The Trump administration has raised concerns about the publication of classified information that it says is protected by executive privilege.

Earlier in 2010, The New York Times reported that Bolton, in his unpublished manuscript, alleged that President Donald Trump directed him to help together with his pressure campaign to get damaging home elevators Democrats from Ukraine.