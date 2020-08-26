John Bolton on RNC from the White House: It's a destruction of standards

President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton calls portions of the 2020 Republican National Convention being held at the White House a “destruction of standards.” #CNN #News
Home Top Stories John Bolton on RNC from the White House: It's a destruction of...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
Houston police fatally shoot man who opened fire at motorist and officers
Chief Art Acevedo described the incident, which occurred about 4:30 a.m. in the Hyde Park section, as an active shooter situation. The male suspect shot...
Kristin Cavallari gets butterfly tattoo symbolizing ‘difficult times’
In the very first image, the letters "c" "j" and "s" are seen in cursive on Cavallari's lower arm, which are the very...
Joe Budden is taking his podcast off Spotify because the company ‘is pillaging’ his...
Joe Budden, among Spotify's most significant unique podcasters, is leaving the platform. He and his reveal will no longer be unique...
Woman gets prison time for throwing explosive into Lincoln home in fight over dad’s...
"None of this is an excuse, obviously, for what Miss Holmes did," he stated. "She knows that we are lucky that no one...
Cambodia’s Land Concessions Yield Few Benefits, Sow Social and Environmental Devastation
Cambodia's federal government has actually strenuously promoted long-lasting leasing of unused land as Economic Land Concessions (ELCs)...
Tiger Woods headlines Ryder Cup-style charity match at Big Cedar Lodge
With the Ryder Cup held off, Tiger Woods and 3 other...
Coronavirus latest: Texas, California and Florida report upticks in new cases
The United States justice department has actually asked for Covid -19 information from 4 states as it thinks about civil liberties examinations...
Join us Friday for a livestream about crypto in the music industry
What are you doing Friday afternoon? Cointelegraph is hosting the latest edition of its CT Talks series this Friday, August 28, at 3 PM Eastern...