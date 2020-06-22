John Bolton just revealed Donald Trump’s dirty little secret

“There really isn’t guiding principle — that I could discern besides — what’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection.

“Now, look, you can’t just take the politics out of politics. It plays a role in all facets of decision making in the executive branch. But there’s no coherent basis, no strategy, no philosophy. And decisions are created in a very scatter-shot fashion, specially in the potentially mortal field of national security policy. This is a danger for the republic.”

“Most people are surprised by the way I work. I play it very loose. I don’t carry a briefcase. I try not to schedule too many meetings. I leave my door open. You can’t be imaginative or entrepreneurial if you’ve got too much structure. I prefer to come to work each day and just see what develops.”

This who he’s — and always has been. He has no plan, not for the day, the week or the month. No broad strategy. He just acts or, more frequently, reacts. His belief system and what he cares about is deeply flexible. He can think something in the morning and another, opposite thing by lunch.

It’s much less fine when that approach is used to cope with national security and geopolitics. Because as the stakes for Trump’s companies are primarily financial, the stakes in the White House are often life and death. As Bolton told Raddatz: “This is a danger for the Republic.”

And we do not even need certainly to take Bolton’s word for the lack of rhyme or reason to Trump’s approach to these critical areas. We can easily see it for ourselves.

One day Trump is calling North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “little rocket man” and telling him that the American nuclear button is “bigger & more powerful…and my Button works!

But, from what end? What was the purpose of the meeting? What were the deliverables? Again , Bolton provides insight

“I think he was so focused on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside. So if he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone in Korea, or he thought he could get a meeting with the ayatollahs from Iran at the United Nations, that there was considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States, the strength that our allies saw or didn’t see in our position, their confidence that we knew what we were doing. And I think it became very clear to foreign leaders — that they were dealing with a president who just wasn’t serious about many of these issues, to our detriment as a country.”

Trump’s summit with Vladimir Putin — of which Trump infamously said that Russian president had denied meddling in the 2016 election — follows the exact same pattern. Trump, desperate for photo-ops in which that he looks powerful and an excellent man of history, does not have any plan for why the meeting should be occurring or what specifically that he needs to get free from it.

Because he’s focused on himself, not the nation. Because he’s spent a very long time just doing things to get attention and media coverage — positive or negative didn’t really matter. His life is a series of seat-of-the-pants decisions guided by an unswerving and never altogether proven out faith in himself and his judgment.

Which, again, fine if you’re running a company with your name on it. Much less fine if you are the top of a country that, well, doesn’t always have your name on it. And when your quick-twitch decision-making has reverberations which will last long after you are president.

The most significant thing Bolton’s memoir reveals is that Trump does not grasp the difference between how that he ran his businesses and how some body has to run a country. Making it up as you complement might be OKAY for the Trump empire. But it’s potentially disastrous for the American experiment.