John Bolton calls Trump incompetent as president plans Phoenix speech amid pandemic – live | US news

More from NPR’s talk with John Bolton, which touches on an area the president discussed with Axios in an interview published on Sunday: North Korea, China and Trump’s attitude to and fondness for dictators and authoritarian rulers.

Asked why he compares Trump’s courtship of Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, to the president’s dating life, Bolton said: “Well, he said that he always, back in your day, as they do say, he always wanted to function as one who split up with the lady first. He didn’t want the girl to break up with him. And he used that to spell it out whether however cancel the summit with Kim Jong-un first or whether we might risk the North Koreans canceling it.

“And I thought it absolutely was an insight into the president, candidly given, that showed how that he approached this. As against looking at it from the perspective of what our ultimate strategic interest was, in my view, would have been better not to agree to the summit to start with.

“And I would say, as we’ve seen just in recent weeks, where North Korea has literally inflated the office building that had been used as a liaison with the South Koreans, this entire two-year-long effort with North Korea ended in diplomatic failure. But that allowed the North Koreans the time that they have to continue to pursue nuclear weapons and ballistic missile delivery systems.

Bolton was then asked if Trump has “a kind of romantic approach to numerous dictators”. Remarkably enough, he answered: “Yeah, I believe that’s an accurate description, and I don’t discount the importance of personal relations between the top leaders of the countries … I think the president had a continued problem in discerning the huge difference between having a good personal relationship with Xi Jinping, let’s say, and the US having good relations with China in the sense of advancing American national interest.”

Speaking to Axios, Trump said he’d not pressed China over human rights issues regarding treating Muslim minorities, let alone sanctioned the Chinese government, because he was pursuing a trade deal.

Bolton said: “I think that this really is an example of how a president’s policy is so frequently incoherent and how it responds to domestic political pressure. So, for I recount a few incidents in the book with respect to the Uighurs, with respect to the anniversary of the 1989 massacre at Tiananmen Square and a number of other dilemmas where the president said, ‘Well, you know, we have human rights problems, too.’

“Now, just recently, he signed legislation designed to clarify his power to exact sanctions on China against the Uighurs. But even as recently as Sunday afternoon, he was pointing out that doing so could interfere with trade negotiations with China. So it sounds like he’s tough on one day, the next day he’s not. And I think once the November election is behind us, if he wins, I think it’s entirely possible he’ll be right back to the trade negotiation.”