John Bolton calls Jared Kushner ‘the second-most powerful man in the White House’

“So, you know, he’s been involved in a range of things that I don’t think is equaled by anybody else in the president’s roles of advisers or cabinet members,” added Bolton, the author of the recently published “The Room Where It Happened,” a merchant account of his time in the administration.

Bolton also declined to touch upon reports he briefed Trump this past year about intelligence that suggested Russian officials had offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants in Afghanistan in exchange for killing American soldiers.

“Given what the administration has tried to say about the book, I’m just not gonna give them another target,” he told Rosenthal. “I will say that if the reports about the current intelligence are true — and the White House has essentially admitted the intelligence is there — but if those reports are true, I find this very, very serious … this is a dramatic turn for the Russians and their behavior in Afghanistan. So I think it’s important to take it seriously.”

Bolton added he was “dismayed” by what that he called “the confusion of the White House reaction” to the initial report on the intelligence, which The New York Times published a week ago.

“It seems to evolve over time,” he said. “That’s not different from a lot of my own experience in the Trump White House. And I just think it sends a confusing signal both to our friends and our adversaries overseas.”

