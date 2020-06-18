John Bolton book fall-out as US prepares for Juneteenth celebrations – live updates | US news

06:45
Over the last few days several Confederate statues have already been pulled down in Virginia. One that remains is really a statue of rebel General Robert E. Lee which stands in the Confederacy’s former capital of Richmond.
Governor Ralph Northam’s administration have said that they’ll remove it – but a court order has up to now prevented that happening. Judges are expected to listen to more arguments on the case on Thursday morning.
Judge Cavedo previously wrote that it was in the public interest to await the resolution of case filed with a Virginia man described as a descendant of signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on to the state. The lawsuit argues the state decided to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” them. The plaintiff, William C. Gregory, later filed a motion seeking a permanent or extended injunction.
Attorney General Mark Herring opposes the move and contains also filed court papers arguing that the case should be dismissed. Herring argued that the deed doesn’t prevent the governor from removing the statue. “The only question is whether a single plaintiff may call upon the equitable powers of this Court and use 130-year-old documents and inapplicable doctrines of property law to countermand the Governor’s decision. He cannot,” Herring’s brief said.
The 12-ton Lee statue is approximately 21 feet (6.4 metres) tall and sits on a pedestal not quite twice that high on Monument Avenue. It was revealed before a huge crowd in May 1890, at a time once the Civil War and Reconstruction were long over.
According to the Associated Press reports, it is not instantly clear if the judge would rule from the bench today or reserve judgement to a later time.
