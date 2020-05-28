John Bateman targets Round 5 Return for Canberra Raiders | Rugby League News







John Bateman eyeing up NRL return in spherical 5

John Bateman is hoping to be again out on the pitch for the Canberra Raiders after they tackle the Wests Tigers in Round 5 of the NRL.

The ahead hasn’t performed this 12 months after present process shoulder surgical procedure within the off season, and his restoration and rehabilitation has been delayed as a result of lockdown.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders Live on

However, earlier than the pandemic, Bateman was set to overlook no less than the primary seven video games of the season.

“I had an injection last week to settle a little bit of what was going on in my shoulder down, that takes roughly around 10 to 14 days, once that settles down I’ll start doing my contact,” Bateman advised Sky Sports.

“So roughly about two to a few weeks, not far off now, it is getting nearer and nearer which I’m fairly happy about.

“So yeah roughly around that (round 5). I don’t want to rush myself I’ve done the hard work now, so I don’t really want to rush into pushing myself, so I’ll take it nice and slowly and so when I’m ready I’ll be ready.”

The former Wigan star has featured closely within the press the final week after experiences recommended the 26-year previous had requested a launch from Canberra, a narrative he insists is ‘pretend information’.

“Friday some report got here out saying I had requested for 4 releases, not only one, however 4 releases, which I’ve by no means requested for.

Despite being contracted till the tip of 2021, Bateman has been given permission to barter with different golf equipment for subsequent 12 months and past.

“We’ve been negotiating contracts and stuff like that and the Raiders mentioned they had been battling the wage cap for subsequent 12 months, and 2022 they did not have something, in order that they gave me permission to speak to different golf equipment.

“Still I’ve by no means requested for a launch, I’ve by no means mentioned that I wished to depart the membership or something like that. I’ve at all times caught by my phrase that I wished to play at Canberra, be at Canberra and that is why I went in and clearly tried to barter a contract.

“From that, someone has leaked it or gone to the press with the story and tried to twist it and twist it again.

Bateman in motion for the Raiders

“They’ve had a few little digs and I called him out on Friday for it being fake news, which it was, there was no truth behind it whatsoever.

“I at all times wish to be trustworthy with individuals and I used to be straight up and that is what it’s and I do not need individuals saying issues that are not true and I can be as trustworthy as I will be.”

