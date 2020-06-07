John Barnes apologises for posting pornographic image on Twitter

John Barnes has issued an apology after unknowingly posting a pornographic image on Twitter.
The former Liverpool and England winger tweeted a screenshot of an image of Donald Trump overlaid with a quote related to the US President’s late mother Mary Anne, where she supposedly known her son as an “idiot” and claimed it would be a “disaster” if he ever became associated with politics.
However, Barnes was unaware that below the screenshot the camera roll contained a thumbnail image from the pornographic video.
Barnes has since deleted the tweet and apologised for any offence caused.
“I have to apologise for any offence caused as I posted a Donald trump picture sent to me by a friend.. on the camera roll under was a video of pornography,” he wrote. ”I wasn’t aware that it was there and apologise once again for any offence caused.”
When a follower suggested that Barnes should have cropped the photo, Barnes replied: ”Don’t know how to do this… I’m afraid to press buttons on this phone.
“I’m 56 yrs old, so happy to just be able to get one or 2 words out on twitter that people understand!!”