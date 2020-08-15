John Barclay: Former Scotland captain retires | Rugby Union News

Barclay: “Whilst COVID-19 has left a frustrating finish, the end isn’t about the fairytale. The whole story has been a fairytale”
By Reuters
Last Updated: 15/08/20 9:29 am
Former Scotland captain John Barclay has actually revealed his retirement from rugby union, drawing the drape on a 16-year profession, Scottish Rugby stated on Saturday.
Barclay, 33, invested 8 years with the Glasgow Warriors prior to signing up with Scarlets and leading them to the Pro 14 title in 2017.
His newest stint was at Edinburgh Rugby, where he handled 15 looks in 2 seasons prior to being launched by the club previously this year.
…