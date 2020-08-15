John Barclay: Former Scotland captain retires | Rugby Union News





John Barclay won 76 caps for Scotland

Former Scotland captain John Barclay has actually revealed his retirement from rugby union, drawing the drape on a 16-year profession, Scottish Rugby stated on Saturday.

Barclay, 33, invested 8 years with the Glasgow Warriors prior to signing up with Scarlets and leading them to the Pro 14 title in 2017.

His newest stint was at Edinburgh Rugby, where he handled 15 looks in 2 seasons prior to being launched by the club previously this year.

Barclay scoring versus Russia in the 2019 Rugby World Cup

…