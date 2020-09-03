Johanna Konta pragmatic after second-round US Open loss | Tennis News





The British No 1 was matter of truth following her loss in New York

Johanna Konta made no reasons after her second-round US Open loss to Sorana Cirstea and stated the world No 77 “was just better in the end”.

Despite taking the very first set conveniently, the British No 1 lost in 3 sets on Wednesday and had no qualms about the way of her defeat.

“Well, my opponent played better than me. I think that’s really about it,” she stated after the loss.

” I undoubtedly, began much better. I believe my level was a lot greater than hers in the very first set, however she’s a terrific gamer.

“She’s had some quite fantastic outcomes likewise in the past in her profession and can playing some excellent tennis.

“She obviously raised her level. We were battling kind of toe-to-toe really. She just was better in the end.”

Prior to their encounter in New York, Cirstea had actually not taken a triggered the Brit, and the early indicators were …