Johan Ackermann ends three-year spell with Gloucester to coach in Japan

Gloucester coach Johan Ackermann is leaving the membership to be a part of Japanese facet NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes.

The 49-year-old South African has spent three years with the Cherry and Whites, taking them to the ultimate of the European Challenge Cup in his first season. In his first season they completed seventh in the Gallagher Premiership however moved up to third in 2018/19. In the present season, which has been postponed indefinitely, they’re ninth.

Announcing the information, Gloucester chairman Martin St Quinton mentioned: “I’d like to placed on file our thanks to Johan for the numerous contribution he is made to the membership over the three seasons he is been with us.

“His infectious enthusiasm for the game, as well as his in-depth rugby knowledge, made him not only a fans’ favourite, but a strong leader of our playing department. I wish him every success in his new venture.”

Gloucester mentioned in an announcement they’d use the delay brought on by coronavirus to assess the way forward for their teaching and taking part in division.

Director of rugby David Humphreys added: “While I’m sorry to see Johan depart Gloucester Rugby, I absolutely perceive his causes for doing so.

“In his three years at Gloucester, Johan transformed the way we play the game and his ‘play to inspire’ philosophy will leave a lasting impact from his time at the club.”

Upon saying his exit, Ackermann mentioned: “Being head coach of Gloucester Rugby has been an incredible privilege for me and I’ve liked each minute of it.

“Working with such a unbelievable group of gamers and coaches has been an incredible expertise. I might particularly like to thank Martin for the religion he has proven in me.

“His support and friendship have meant a lot to me. Gloucester Rugby fans are a truly unique group and I will always cherish the memories I have of being at Kingsholm. I wish the club nothing but the best.”