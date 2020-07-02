Jofra Archer and Mark Wood push for places in England’s team for first Test against West Indies | Cricket News





Paceman Jofra Archer bowls on day two of the England intra-squad match, wearing a black armband in memory of Sir Everton Weekes

England enjoyed their first sight of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood bowling in tandem with a red ball as Test preparations continued on day two of the squad’s internal clash at the Ageas Bowl.

While there remains concern off the pitch for the fitness of all-rounder Sam Curran, who’s awaiting the outcomes of a Covid-19 test after being placed in self-isolation at the Ageas Bowl, on the pitch, the battle for bowling places intensified.

Jos Buttler’s team, who declared on their day one score of 287-5, left Ben Stokes’ side 233 all out at stumps.

Buttler’s hand was strengthened by having the combination of Archer and Wood at his disposal.

Injury has kept the country’s quickest bowlers apart since both played key roles in England’s World Cup victory last year, but midway through the morning session they teamed up for a promising eight-over spell that cost merely seven works and produced the wicket of operator Dom Sibley for 12.

Archer banked typically the scalp, captured behind moving the basketball down leg-side, but the couple hunted collectively to unsettle Sibley along with pacey short-pitched bowling. Wood might just since easily have already been the one partying moments before, forcing Sibley in order to fend awkwardly to Ollie Pope, who thrown away the chance in short-leg.

Wood returned in the evening session for taking Jonny Bairstow’s outside border with the first ball associated with his next spell and finished with clean figures associated with 1-14 through 11 overs, while Archer returned 2-37 after including Ben Foakes for 38.

He received remedy for painful feet past due on, thought as a result of using new soccer ball boots, and was changed by Surrey’s Amar Virdi – typically the 29th participant involved in the complement.

Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson likewise offered an indication of his / her skills, soccer ball with accuracy as he paid for for Moeen Ali and Lewis Gregory in the double-wicket first.

Stuart Broad may find himself susceptible to the developing competition, going back figures associated with 0-42.

Moeen’s termination, lbw for five, adopted a peripheral role using the ball about Wednesday and his desires of a first Test look in per year appear to be diminishing. Instead, Dom Bess is usually well going hold his / her place in the side.

He bowled more securely than possibly Moeen or even Jack Leach managed about Wednesday and had Keaton Jennings captured at slide before lunchtime.

Zak Crawley top-scored along with 43, a positive innings strewn with neat hard drives, before he or she nicked Chris Woakes – yet another able seamer vying for attention.​

Stokes made his way to 41 and doled out Bess’ only real punishment when he launched him for six and four in the same over, before he was stumped charging Matt Parkinson.

