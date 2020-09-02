Joey Logano “ready to win again” as NASCAR playoffs begin

Both of Logano’s wins in the Cup Series this year came in the season’s first four races. His best performance since NASCAR returned to action in May is a third at Texas Motor Speedway.

Clearly, Logano would have liked to have won again before this weekend’s start of the playoffs at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, but it doesn’t overly concern him.

He does have history on his side.

“It feels like a long time ago (since winning), way too long,” Logano, 30, said during Wednesday virtual NASCAR playoffs media tour. “We’re ready to win again, but I do feel like we’re getting close back to that same point as we were.

“To me, there’s no doubt when we went back racing we weren’t where we wanted to be. I even said it a few times, almost like a lost puppy not knowing what road to go down to get back to where we need to be, and it’s hard to find that direction without practice.

“It took longer than we wanted it to, longer than we expected it to, but I feel like we’re getting really close back to where we were at the beginning of the year. We can get ourselves in position to win again and I feel like we’re right at it.”

Getting back to Victory Lane

Logano and his No. 22 Team Penske Ford team have had opportunities along the way, including leading 234 of 500 laps at Martinsville,…