Joey King Talks The Awkwardness Of Kissing Ex Jacob Elordi Onscreen – And Why She Deleted Her Tweet Calling Him Out!

Playing onscreen love interests opposite your ex isn’t anybody’s concept of a great time, however Joey King took one for the group when shooting The Kissing Booth 2 with Jacob Elordi!

In a brand-new interview with Cosmo, The Act star exposed what it resembled to star in the teenager rom- com follow up together with her off- screen ex- partner– a subject the 21- year- old understood was a long period of time coming, as evidenced by her being so dang uncomfortable about the topic throughout her sit- down with the shiny.

Related: Justin Hartley’s Ex Pens Message Of Support & & Chrishell Stause Seemingly Responds!

According to the mag, the starlet understood what the recruiter wished to ask prior to she even got the concern out, informing the press reporter:

“Ask it. I don’t give a s**t.”

LOLz, that’s absolutely some let’s- get- this- over- with energy– and we do not blame her! Who ‘d wish to discuss something so unpleasant!?

After a couple of incorrect starts, The Conjuring starlet handled to get out:

“No one’s thinking to themselves, That was easy, because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again.”

Smart deflection!

But the Cosmo press reporter pushed her to enter into more information– to which King responded: