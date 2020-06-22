Joey Chestnut Says He’ll Break Nathan’s Record, I Can Eat 77 Hot Dogs!



Play video content

Exclusive TMZSports.com

Joey Chestnut is BUMMED there will not be fans only at that year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest, but there’s a huge silver lining … Jaws says the conditions are ripe for a fresh WORLD RECORD!!

Chestnut — the maximum competitive eater of all time and 12-time Nathan’s champ — currently holds the record for most dogs devoured in 10 minutes … 74 in 2018’s contest.

But, Joey tells TMZ Sports come July 4 — thanks to your competitors being moved indoors without fans ’cause of COVID-19 — he is primed for a record-shattering performance.

“There’s a little bit of a bonus ’cause we’re gonna be eating in air conditioning and they’re less eaters, so they’re making less hot dogs so they might taste better,” Chestnut says.

“There’s a good chance that we might have better conditions for a world record and I’ma be pushing for it.”

FYI, the hugely famous contest usually takes put on NYC’s Coney Island. New York City in July = insane heat and humidity … which makes it difficult to scarf down pounds of meat.

But, with the changes, Joey’s confident he will set a new record … but exactly how many more wieners can a human possibly scarf down in only 10 minutes?

“I’m breaking the record this 4th of July! This is gonna be a weird 4th of July, but I’ma make it memorable. My record 74, 75 just sounds like a good number but we’ll see,” Chestnut tells us.

“If I’m feeling it, if I’m in the perfect rhythm, 77 is doable.”