Joey Chestnut retains Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest while Miki Sudo sets a new women’s record

While this year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest had no spectators, one thing remained the same – Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo arrived on top.

The 36-year-old Chestnut devoured 75 wieners in 10 minutes on Saturday to win the Mustard Yellow Belt for the 13th time in 14 years.

Chestnut beat his own record of 74 hot dog, which that he set in 2018.

‘It was hard,’ Chestnut told ESPN.

‘I knew I was fast in the beginning. It was like blistering speed.

Joey Chestnut ate 75 hot dogs to capture his 13th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Brooklyn on Saturday

‘And the dogs were cooked really well today. Minute six is where I really missed the crowd … and I hit a wall, plus it took me a tiny bit more work to get through it.

‘This is a crazy year, and I’m happy I surely could get a record.’

Darron Breeden finished 2nd in the men’s competition with 42 hot dogs and buns.

Sudo set her very own world record by eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Her victory on Saturday was the seventh consecutive triumph for Sudo.

She smashed the prior record of 45 held by Sonya Thomas, that was set in 2013.