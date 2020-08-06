Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss wants fans to return to stadiums as soon as possible | Football News

SportsJoey Barton: Fleetwood boss wants fans to return to stadiums as soon as possible | Football NewsBy Jasyson - August 6, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email “I despise football without fans and I think everybody to a man now fully appreciates what a fan paying to come into a stadium and support his team is all about”By Blake WeltonLast Updated: 05/08/20 10: 45 pm 0:52 Fleetwood Town supervisor Joey Barton confesses he ‘abhors’ football without fans amidst the coronavirus pandemic Fleetwood Town supervisor Joey Barton confesses he ‘abhors’ football without fans amidst the coronavirus pandemic… Read The Full Article Post Views: 5