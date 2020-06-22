Joel Schumacher, director of Batman movies and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dead at 80

Schumacher labored on a wide variety of films, like the teen vampire tale “The Lost Boys,” the Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Young,” the dark satire “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and moobs of thrillers adapted from John Grisham novels, “The Client” and “A Time to Kill.”

Still, that he was known best in a few circles for his affiliation with the Batman franchise, directing the campy “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s, in a notable tonal departure from the darker approach that director Tim Burton brought to those movies.

In a 2017 Vice interview , Schumacher apologized to fans who were disappointed in those films — which starred Val Kilmer and George Clooney, respectively — saying, “I think I owe them that.” He added of the famous choice to incorporate a more sexual component to Batman’s costume, “I just know that I’ll always go down over the nipples on Batman starting with ‘Batman Forever.'”

Born in Queens, Schumacher attended the Parsons School of Design at New School University and had worked as a window dresser before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an earlier job on the Woody Allen science-fiction comedy “Sleeper.”