Joel Schumacher, director of Batman movies and ‘St. Elmo’s Fire,’ dead at 80

Schumacher labored on a wide variety of films, like the teen vampire tale “The Lost Boys,” the Julia Roberts melodrama “Dying Young,” the dark satire “Falling Down” starring Michael Douglas, and moobs of thrillers adapted from John Grisham novels, “The Client” and “A Time to Kill.”
Still, that he was known best in a few circles for his affiliation with the Batman franchise, directing the campy “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s, in a notable tonal departure from the darker approach that director Tim Burton brought to those movies.
Born in Queens, Schumacher attended the Parsons School of Design at New School University and had worked as a window dresser before coming to Hollywood as a costume designer, including an earlier job on the Woody Allen science-fiction comedy “Sleeper.”
Schumacher became a writer in the 1970s — including scripts for “The Wiz” and “Car Wash” — before launching his career as a director with a pair of TV movies, followed by “The Incredible Shrinking Woman,” starring Lily Tomlin, and “D.C. Cab.”
Schumacher developed a reputation for identifying young talent, as exemplified by the ensemble casts on “St. Elmo’s” and “Lost Boys,” including Demi Moore, Rob Lowe and Kiefer Sutherland.
More recently, Schumacher directed the movie version of the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” and a few episodes of the Netflix drama “House of Cards.”