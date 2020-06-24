Joel McHale Says Ken Jeong Is Perfect Podcast Partner in a Pandemic



Joel McHale says his ex-costar, Ken Jeong, has been shown to be just the right man for the task — when that job is a podcast in what the hell’s really going on with a pandemic.

JMH told people about “The Darkest Timeline” … the podcast he and Ken launched back when quarantine started. He clued in Harvey and Charles, on Wednesday’s “TMZ Live,” about the podcast title … an homage to an bout of Ken an Joel’s old show, “Community.”

If ya know, ya know.

Anyway, the podcast is more about COVID-19 than “Community” … and Joel says Ken’s past as an M.D. came in real handy mid-pandemic.

Jokes aside, that he says Ken’s insights have helped him make sense of the virus — as info from politicians and experts changes daily.

On another note … Joel dishes about his new thriller flick, “Becky,” in which he assumes on a much more serious role since the dad of a bloodthirsty teen who defends her fam against Neo-Nazis.

Yep, positively a different kinda role than what Joel’s normally used to doing — and that he says ditto for his costar.