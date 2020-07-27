Joel Embiid sits out Philadelphia 76ers scrimmage games with calf tightness | NBA News

Joel Embiid is harming which’s a cause for issue as the Philadelphia 76 ers ready to reboot their season today.

The All-Star beginning center sat out Philadelphia’s scrimmage versus Oklahoma City on Sunday with right calf tightness, something 76 ers coach Brett Brown hopes is simply a small blip.

“I believe we’re just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it,” Brown stated.

Embiid has a substantial injury history, has actually never ever appeared in more than 64 games in a routine season and missed out on 21 of Philadelphia’s 65 games this season prior to the season was closed down March 11 since of the coronavirus pandemic.

















7:49



BJ Armstrong and Heatcheck regulars Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey have a look at whether the NBA season reboot will be make or break for the Philadelphia 76 ers



Embiid is balancing 23.4 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. Philadelphia are 28-16 in games with Embiid this season and 11-10 without him.

Al Horford moved into Embiid’s area on Sunday.

“It’s an opportunity, truly – not coach-speak, not political-speak, truly – to play Al more, to put him with some different groups,” Brown stated. “I think if this had happened three or four games into what we are calling the regular season, there’s always frustration, selfish frustration and I know frustration at times for Joel.”

Embiid played 13 minutes in Philadelphia’s scrimmage opener versus Memphis, shooting 3-for-10 from the field and leaving the video game for excellent with about 4 minutes staying in the 2nd quarter.



















1:24



Highlights of the reboot scrimmage in between the Philadelphia 76 ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder



“Just trying to be smart with everything and move on,” Brown stated.

The 76 ers play their scrimmage ending versus Dallas on Tuesday and open seeding-game play – basically the reboot of the routine season – on Saturday versus Indiana.

Philadelphia and Indiana are connected with the fifth-best records in the Eastern Conference entering into the reboot, each at 39-26 this season.

Want to watch the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here