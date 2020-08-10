Joel Embiid Exits Game With Ankle Injury

The Philadelphia 76 ers have actually been dealt yet another blow as huge guy Joel Embiid exits the group’s Sunday night contest with an ankle injury. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the center will not go back to action tonight.

Embiid appeared to hurt the foot backpedaling into the stanchion after challenging a shot. He right away hobbled, nursing the foot along the standard.

It’s uncertain if Embiid’s lack will extend beyond the remainder of the game however the Sixers have actually currently handled such difficulty as soon as this weekend. Earlier today it was exposed that Ben Simmons would in truth get surgical treatment on his own kneecap injury, possibly sidelining him for the remainder of the postseason.

Embiid has actually been a force for the Sixers in the bubble so far and the group has actually grown in the prolonged season. The Sixers sitNo 6 in the East however a half game gotten rid of fromNo 4.

113