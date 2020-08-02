Joel Embiid and Shake Milton spark heated confrontation during Philadelphia 76ers loss | NBA News

Joel Embiid and team-mate Shake Milton triggered a heated confrontation during the Philadelphia 76 ers’ loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.



The flashpoint came at completion of the very first quarter with the Sixers routing 35-29 On the last play of the duration, Milton tossed a stubborn pass to Embiid, who was stationed at the totally free toss line.

The incorrect pass swelled over Embiid towards the sideline with the 7ft center in hot pursuit. In trying to keep the ball in bounds, Embiid hit Pacers guard Edmond Sumner and took a heavy, twisting drop to the flooring.

Embiid takes a heavy fall after chasing after a stubborn pass from team-mate Milton



As the 76 ers went back to their bench at the end of the quarter, Embiid exchanged words with Milton and wagged his finger at his team-mate. Milton fired back verbally and was kept back from continuing the argument by a number of 76 ers reserves.

The Sixers ultimately lost the video game 127-121, in spite of Embiid …