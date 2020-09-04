Joe Scarborough Claims President Trump ‘Would Shoot Us If He Could’

Earlier today, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough insanely declared that President Donald Trump is a violent individual. On Friday, he took this an action even more by declaring that the president “would shoot us if he could.”

Scarborough made this remark while speaking to his other half and cohost, Mika Brzezinski.

Scarborough Claims Trump ‘Would Shoot Us If He Could’

“This is a man who would do anything,” Brzezinski stated. “I don’t think he’s leaving. I think he will try to cheat to stay and do whatever he can to create chaos and scorch the earth around this country and get what he wants.”

“I think it’s not debatable anymore how far this man will go, how low he will go, and how dark his soul is,” she included.

“Mika, I said several weeks ago, the man would shoot us if he could,” Scarborough responded

“I’m not going to Fifth Avenue, I’m serious,” Brzezinski stated, describing a joke Trump made while marketing in 2016.

“I think even the anti-anti-Trump brigade that has been so cowardly and trying to prop him up would admit that Donald Trump has absolute contempt for anything that binds him, as far as power goes, and would do whatever he could get away with,” Scarborough responded.

