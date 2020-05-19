Joe Rogan’s podcast is becoming a Spotify exclusive

Joe Rogan, comic and host of one of the vital standard podcasts on the earth, is taking his present to Spotify. The Joe Rogan Experience will quickly grow to be a Spotify exclusive, that means episodes’ full audio and video will solely be obtainable by means of the platform beginning later this yr. Up till now, Rogan’s present has by no means been obtainable on Spotify, not to mention exclusive to any platform.

The present will grow to be obtainable on Spotify globally beginning on September 1st, and it’ll grow to be an exclusive someday after that time. Listeners gained’t must pay to entry the episodes, however they must grow to be Spotify customers. Spotify mentioned in a press launch that Rogan retains inventive management over his present. It didn’t disclose how a lot it spent on the deal. The firm will even work with an advert company to collectively promote adverts in opposition to this system. Rogan said last year his present reached about 190 million downloads a month.

Rogan’s YouTube channel will stay reside, nevertheless it gained’t include full episodes. There could be clips or different supplementary content material which may benefit from YouTube’s search algorithm and push individuals to take heed to full episodes on Spotify.

The present involves Spotify on September 1st

This is a large get for Spotify, which has made podcasting a core focus. It acquired Gimlet Media, Anchor, and Parcast final yr, to start out, after which signed extra Spotify-exclusive offers. It’s working with the Obamas’ manufacturing firm solely and dedicated to offers with different massive names, like Joe Budden and Amy Schumer, and purchased The Ringer.

Although exclusive offers appear to be the corporate’s foremost listener acquisition technique, Spotify didn’t instantly transfer Gimlet reveals to an exclusive mannequin. Instead, it produced ancillary, exclusive content material like Gimlet Academy and additional Reply All episodes whereas maintaining present reveals broadly obtainable. In this case, the corporate will seemingly transfer comparatively rapidly to make Rogan a Spotify-only providing.

Spotify’s podcast ambitions all the time straight focused Apple, which, up till now, has been the largest identify in podcast gamers. But with the Rogan deal, Spotify additionally has one other new goal: YouTube. When it started testing its video podcasting function earlier this month, it did so with the backing of two standard YouTubers. Rogan is one of the vital standard YouTube podcasters, typically with thousands and thousands of individuals watching every episode, so shedding his voice on the platform is a main hit to YouTube and a massive achieve for Spotify.