Joe Rogan signs with Spotify in major and exclusive podcast deal

Image copyright

Getty Images

Joe Rogan has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify, which is able to see his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, disappear from all different platforms.

The multi-year deal is believed to be price $100m (£82 million), in response to the Wall Street Journal.

Rogan’s podcast, which is among the hottest in the world, will arrive on the streaming big on 1 September.

It will then be housed there solely by the top of the 12 months, and faraway from all different platforms.

“It will remain free, and it will be the exact same show,” said Rogan. “It’s just a licensing deal, so Spotify won’t have any creative control over the show.

“They need me to only proceed doing it the best way I’m doing it proper now.

“I’m excited to have the support of the largest audio platform in the world and I hope you folks are there when we make the switch!”

Who is Joe Rogan?

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Rogan additionally works as an interviewer and commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)





Joe Rogan is a US slapstick comedian and TV host-turned-provocateur, who launched his podcast in 2009 – in the early days of the medium.

He invitations a variety of company, together with actors, musicians, comedians, politicians and conspiracy theorists on to the present, which has garnered an enormous viewers. Last 12 months the podcast was downloaded 190 million instances per 30 days.

Rogan has beforehand advocated for “long-form media” – and his personal podcast episodes commonly run to 2 or three hours.

The controversial entertainer additionally has 8.42 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, which has up till now proven the interviews in video kind (this may cease when the brand new Spotify deal kicks in).

But he has additionally attracted criticism – Rogan has been accused of creating sexist, racist and transphobic feedback in his podcasts.

“The Joe Rogan Experience has become one of the internet’s foremost vectors for anti-wokeness,” wrote Justin Peters in Slate.

In 2018, Rogan’s present hit the headlines when the host shared a hashish joint with Tesla boss Elon Musk, after which the corporate’s shares fell by 9%.

Sanders faces ire over Joe Rogan ‘endorsement’

Rogan has been credited as being an “unlikely political influencer” by the New York Times, on account of his attain.

In January, he knowledgeable his legions of followers that he would “probably vote for Bernie”, referring to the then Democratic Party candidate Bernie Sanders, who obtained elevated press protection because of this.

However, since Joe Biden turned the celebration’s presumptive nominee, Rogan has stated he’s extra more likely to vote for President Trump.

Why is that this deal important?

Image copyright

Reuters

The type of figures concerned in the deal are extremely uncommon in the podcast world – and Rogan will now possible earn extra money than most musicians on Spotify.

“Joe Rogan just got paid the equivalent value of over 26 billion streams for a podcast licence,” wrote Tom Gray, director of the royalties, music copyright and licensing society, PRS for Music.

“A musician would need to generate 23 billion streams on Spotify to earn what they’re paying Joe Rogan for his podcast rights.” added music writer Ted Gioia.

Gioia urged this implies “Spotify values Rogan more than any musician in the history of the world”.

TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan predicted the deal may “lead the way to others”, however famous that the exclusivity clause would depart many followers locked out.

“It might do what Sky did for a lot of shows,” he tweeted. “Lift them up, but put them behind a wall that the culture mostly then ignores.”

Although Rogan has stated the podcast will nonetheless be free to entry, Spotify might be hoping the elevated visitors to its service will result in a big improve in subscriber numbers.

It is mostly troublesome to make giant quantities of cash in the crowded world of podcasts.

As most podcasts are free to obtain, many presenters and producers try and become profitable from endorsements and promoting. A platform-exclusive deal such is that is very uncommon.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have got a narrative suggestion e-mail [email protected].