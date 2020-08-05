Joe Rogan says Biden appears ‘mentally compromised,’ making voters ‘uncomfortable’

Podcast host Joe Rogan on Wednesday stated he thinks voters are worried about the mindset of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

“I believe there is also a large group of people that are very uncomfortable with a man who seems to be mentally compromised winning the election and doing so by hiding,” Rogan said on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Show.”

“He was just at another thing the other day and forgot where he was.”

BIDEN SAYS HE’S EAGER TO COMPARE HIS ‘COGNITIVE ABILITY’ AGAINST TRUMP

Biden clarified in a tough interview minute that he’s never ever taken a cognitive test amidst duplicated attacks by Trump on the 77- year-old former vice president‘s psychological endurance.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?” Biden addressed, in an interview set up to air Thursday at the convention of the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of HispanicJournalists Biden was asked if he had actually taken a test for cognitive decrease.

“Come on, man. That’s like saying you, before you got on this program, you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?” the previous vice president shot back, turning the concern back around on CBS News press reporter Errol Barnett, who isBlack The previous vice president laughed as he completed his reaction.

