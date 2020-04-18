Joe Rogan brags about getting tested twice for coronavirus in three days, fans furious: ‘More tests wasted’

The comic, 52, was candidly chatting with fellow funnyman Chris D’Elia on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast this week when he revealed he is had no downside getting tests from his “young, handsome” physician.

“I’ve been tested twice already. I got tested yesterday and I got tested two days before that,” Rogan bragged.

“I’m just going to test myself every three or four days, f–k it,” the comedian added.

The podcast was filmed and uploaded to Rogan’s YouTube channel, the place the 2 had been seen sitting simply ft away from each other in what seems to be the comic’s studio.

“So I’m testing everybody. So the way we’re doing this here is when people come in to do the podcast, test them first, keep the f–k away from them and then give them a hug,” Rogan continued, prompting laughter from his visitor.

D’Elia then confirmed the 2 embraced earlier than their two-hour sit-down interview.

“F–k it,” D’Elia agreed. “You’re the first person I’ve hugged in a month.”

Rogan’s dialog was deemed “insensitive” and “disgusting” by fans who took to his social media accounts to tear him for gloating about his entry to tests as high-profile celebrities, politicians and medical employees on the entrance strains have insisted there must be extra in order to avoid wasting lives.

“More tests wasted,” one fan criticized the host on Instagram.

“How about you guys stop wasting much needed test kits and observe the quarantine like the rest of the country?” one other slammed the celebs.

“Why are you still doing your podcast when there’s strict rules to stay at home and social distance, don’t you have any respect for the tireless health workers busting their a– day in and day out to keep people from dying?” a fan wrote on Instagram.

“No he doesn’t, he has a sauna and money,” one other chimed in.

“Also wasting multiple virus tests while frontline workers and the sick can’t even get one! #survivaloftherichest,” one other slammed Rogan.

Fans’ anger additionally poured over onto Twitter, the place his followers continued to bash him for sounding like an “idiot.”

“This is bulls–t,” one individual tweeted. “There are sick people who need tests but can’t get them. This is everything wrong with our country.”

“Don’t get me wrong. I love Joe #Rogan but is anyone else really turned off by Rogan pulling strings to get all his rich comic buddies #CoronaVirus testing?” stated one other.

“@JoeRogan how about #fatteningthecurve haha,” wrote one other with the hashtag #coronavirus.

Other fans had been left baffled by Rogan’s capability to get his fingers on not only one take a look at however a number of.

“@joerogan can u explain why/how u got a corona virus test please,” questioned one other.

“Must be nice to be able to test you and your buddies for Coronavirus whenever you want to I guess money does by (sic) health,” one other agreed.

Rogan has but to publicly touch upon the backlash or difficulty an apology.

The comedian appeared to ignore the backlash altogether as he boasted on April 16 that he and one other visitor had been “rona free!”