Joe Rogan has been one of the top hosts in America. His podcasts are very much famous and have a worldwide fanbase. Thus, it is very much normal for Rogan to charge a hefty amount for his work.

Spotify signed a contract with Rogan back in 2020. However, the details of the contract were not disclosed back then. It was assumed that the deal was estimated at roughly around $100.

In reality, the fact was pretty much different. A staggering detail has recently been revealed. The estimate of the contract with Spotify was actually double than what everyone thought. It was signed at $200.

The revelation came just days after Joe Rogan has been plagued by a series of controversies. Rogan has been facing a lot of criticism recently.

He has received a huge backlash after he delivered misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccination. The said contract was a three-year contract, over which the money would be delivered.

Rogan started his journey on 1st September 2020. Later, Joe began to work for Spotify exclusively. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Joe Rogan In Trouble After Signing Handsome Contract

Joe Rogan has been under fire recently. Various personalities lashed out at him for providing misinformation about the vaccines.

He has also been accused of wrongfully informing people about the coronavirus pandemic. Eminent music personalities asked Spotify to ban Rogan from the platform.

The celebrities even threatened the platform to withdraw their albums if no actions were taken. Dwayne Johnson had initially taken the side of Joe Rogan.

However, after being heavily criticized, The Rock withdrew all his support from the host. All in all, Joe’s future in Spotify is very much uncertain even after signing a $200 deal.