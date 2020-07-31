Joe Pesci wants to ‘whack’ his neighbors’ docks, which he says are too long

Pesci wrote a letter opposing two new docks that would extend 315 feet out into Barnegat Bay, and in it he urges state bureaucrats to nix the construction plans “before it’s too late.”

Pesci — who famously stabs a dying man inside the trunk of a car in the opening scene to “Goodfellas” — doesn’t elaborate.

But the diminutive mob movie star does specify that all new docks should be no longer than his own.

“More than doubling the length of these docks undoubtedly would block views of the Bay currently enjoyed by other area homeowners,” Pesci, who is repping himself in the matter, wrote of the proposed construction.

“More importantly, these extensions would force boaters, kayakers and paddlers in this area — which include children in addition to adults — to operate in waters far from land, and accordingly in the wakes of large watercraft,” Pesci’s letter says.

“As a 30-year resident of West Point Island, I respectfully ask the department to take this opportunity to stop this trend now by denying the pending applications before it is too late,” it concludes.

For 30 years, Pesci has owned a massive, 7,200-square-foot, eight-bed, eight-bath contemporary house on the bay in Lavallette, NJ.

The house was put on the market for $6.5 million last fall, according to Realtor.com.

Pesci’s Oct. 2, 2019, letter was one of more than 30 homeowner opposition letters collected by attorney Philip Mylod, who reps one of the families who are also fighting the pair of dock expansions.

“If it’s approved, they’ll have docks going out 300 feet to reach the four-foot-deep water,” Mylod said of the planned expansions and any future copycats.

The state DEP The Tidelands council is currently waiting for a ruling from the state Attorney General’s office clarifying “who gets what when it comes to riparian rights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pesci’s neighbor three houses down– a waterfront home owned by the LLC P.T. Jibsail — already has a double-length, 315-foot dock, Mylod noted.

Approval for that dock was granted in 2018. But the opposing homeowners also believe that this double-length dock was improperly permitted by the state.

“My client’s well within his rights” to have that dock, the LLC’s lawyer, Neil Yoskin, told The Post, adding that the dock has all the proper permits and approvals, including from the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Reps for Pesci and for the two homeowners seeking to build new, 315-foot docks could not immediately be reached for comment.