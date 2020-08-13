Joe Montana skeptical Cam Newton can replace Tom Brady

Hall of Fame quarterback and four-time Super Bowl champ Joe Montana describes what needs to take place for Cam Newton to feel comfortable in New England.

Joe Montana pertained to Kansas City in 1993 with 4 Super Bowl rings however likewise with something to show. Cam Newton has actually won an MVP however is still looking for his very first Super Bowl win. To arrive, Montana thinks Newton will need to make the regard of his colleagues firstly.

“Even when I go into Kansas City there is still a certain acceptance factor that has to happen and you have to go in there and prove you can still do the things that you did when people were watching you,” Montana informed Da Windy City Podcast. “Once that occurs it ends up being a bit much easier at that position. I do not believe Tom [Brady] will have that concern, however Cam may.”

Joe Montana is skeptical Cam Newton can replace Tom Brady on the Patriots

Makes sense. When Brady strolls on the practice field in Tampa Bay, Buccaneers gamers will be yearning to be accepted by the extensively thought about biggest quarterback to ever play the video game.

Newton, on the other hand, will be the person changing Brady and his 6 champions in New England.

Montana is amongst those skeptical Newton can lead the Patriots back to the playoffs.

“I think they are hoping that that takes place,” Montana …