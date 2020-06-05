Joe Marler signs new Harlequins contract | Rugby Union News





Joe Marler has dedicated his future to Harlequins

Joe Marler has signed a “long-term” contract extension with Harlequins.

The England prop is a product of the Quins academy system and has revamped 200 appearances since making his debut in 2009.

Marler was a part of the Harlequins groups that gained the Challenge Cup and Premiership in 2011 and 2012 respectively, and captained the membership throughout the 2014/15 season.

The 29-year-old stated: “I’m a Harlequin, and I really like the membership. Growing up with Harlequins as my boyhood crew, I bear in mind getting thrown out of The Stoop as a fan after I was 12 as a result of I had tried to run on the pitch.

“Now I get the prospect to proceed my journey with nice associates, team-mates, coaches, and followers, with out getting thrown out… but!

“I’m immensely proud to have performed for Quins over 200 instances to this point, I even managed to persuade one of many earlier bosses (Conor O’Shea) to make me captain as soon as!

“Even more so during this pandemic affecting every single one of us, I cannot wait for my next opportunity to pull on the jersey, run out at The Stoop and welcome back the Quins family.”

Marler has gained 71 caps for England and got here off the bench in final yr’s Rugby World Cup remaining defeat to South Africa. He additionally toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

Harlequins’ head of rugby Paul Gustard stated: “It is excellent information that Joe has dedicated his long-term future to the membership.

“He is, without doubt, one of the best props in world rugby, and arguably the very best scrummaging loosehead prop in the modern era.

“It is vital in the Premiership to have strong set-piece fundamentals and securing Joe’s future allows us to build a formidable front row with hookers like Elia Elia and Scott Baldwin allied with our new signing, the ginormous and destructive tighthead prop Wilco Louw, which gives us some real presence in the tight five.

“Joe’s infectious character off the sphere is as massive as his presence on it and we’re delighted he has proven his continued loyalty and dedication to the Quarters.

“I know his signature will spread plenty of smiles and give huge satisfaction to our fans and especially those that love the ‘dark arts’ of the front row!”