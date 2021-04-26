Joe Manchin: I'm not a 'roadblock' to Biden's agenda
Joe Manchin: I'm not a 'roadblock' to Biden's agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) tells CNN’s Dana Bash that he is not a “roadblock” for President Biden’s legislative agenda, even as he uses his unique voting power in the Senate to push against some aspects of Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR