Joe Kennedy learns this is not his grandfather’s Democratic party

When Ed Markey was very first sworn in as a member of Congress in 1976, he was a young Democratic upstart who had actually triumphed of a 12-candidate main contest.

More than 4 years later on, Mr Markey is a 74-year-old United States senator from Massachusetts dealing with one powerful main opposition: Joe Kennedy III, a 39-year-old Democratic House member who is likewise the grand son of Robert F Kennedy, and the great-nephew of John F Kennedy.

It is a main contest that has actually greatly divided Democrats in both New England and Washington, DC, exposing ideological and generational cracks in a party at discomforts to unify heading into November’s governmental election.

Democratic speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the late congressman and civil liberties leader John Lewis tossed their weight behind Mr Kennedy, while Mr Markey is backed by progressives such as Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

When Mr Kennedy, a popular public figure, initially revealed he was challenging Mr Markey last September, lots of in Massachusetts– a state long connected with the Kennedy household– crossed out the senator’s possibilities. Critics questioned whether the fairly low-profile septuagenarian needs to bail out with dignity and retire, after a Suffolk University survey offered Mr Kennedy a 14-point lead.