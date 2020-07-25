Joe Joyce returns to action with stoppage win over Michael Wallisch | Boxing News







Joe Joyce heated up for his October face-off with fellow Brit Daniel Dubois by stopping Germany’s Michael Wallisch in the 3rd round.

The 34- year-old Joyce returned to action in a behind-closed-doors battle in Stratford – and the 2016 Olympic silver medallist appropriately made it 11 wins from as lots of professional battles.

Wallisch held his own in the preliminary and landed some strong punches, however the 2nd round was even more unpleasant for the German, as Joyce took total control.

Wallisch sank to his knees by the ropes when Joyce followed an effective body shot with a glancing blow to the top of his head.

Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois are set for an all-British face-off in October

The German fearlessly handled to endure till completion of the 2nd however Joyce rapidly ended procedures in round 3.

Before the round was 30 seconds old, a clubbing left hook from Joyce had actually required Wallisch down once again.

He got to his feet once again however was quickly on his knee once again in the centre of the ring after a harsh right and a left to the body, leaving the referee with no choice however to stop the battle with simply over 2 minutes left in the round.

Joyce informed BT Sport: “All regard to my challenger for boiling down, he put in a fantastic effort.

“He, like me, was in lockdown (due to the coronavirus pandemic), and he took some heavy hits. I got off the ring rust and got him out of there.”

Addressing Dubois, who he battles at The O2 in London on October 24, he stated: “I’m coming for you from a complete training school.

“I’ve got plenty of time to prepare and I’ll be ready.”