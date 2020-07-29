Joe Jonas WAS There For Sophie Turner Giving Birth – And Their Bond Is Even ‘Stronger’ Now

With everything going on in the world, we could use some good news!

And this news is very good. As we previously reported, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Willa. (A super cute name which, according to a source for Us Weekly, they’d picked long before her birth and “isn’t short for anything.”)

An insider for Entertainment Tonight shared:

“Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter. The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together.”

The source also shared:

“The couple’s bond has gotten even stronger since the addition of their daughter.”

Awww! We’re glad Joe got to be present for the birth; other new dads haven’t been so lucky during this pandemic, what with stricter regulations. Probably helps to be a famous musician!

The birth itself isn’t the only difference the new parents are experiencing. Another ET source added that while the Game of Thrones star and her husband are “over the moon,” they’re also being extra careful. The insider explained:

“The couple is already obsessed and can’t stop gloating about their new addition. … [They are] taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Definitely sounds like a wise decision — not only would they want to protect their child, but we’re sure neither wants to be sick and miss a single minute with the new baby.

The duo have found other ways to share their joy: an E! News insider said they’ve “been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off,” and that “everyone is very excited for them.”

As they should be!

The source added:

“They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”

Awww! So sweet!

This is SUCH a special time, and although the coronavirus crisis has very few upsides, at least these young parents get to spend as much time with their little one as possible. They’ll remember these moments forever!

Congratulations again to the Jonas fam!!